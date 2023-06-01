On Thursday, June 1 at 1:07 PM ET, the Toronto Blue Jays (29-27) host the Milwaukee Brewers (29-26) at Rogers Centre. Kevin Gausman will get the nod for the Blue Jays, while Freddy Peralta will take the mound for the Brewers.

The Blue Jays are -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Brewers (+165). An 8.5-run total has been set for the matchup.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 1:07 PM ET

1:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (3-3, 3.03 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (5-4, 4.47 ERA)

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 20 out of the 36 games, or 55.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Blue Jays have gone 5-3 (winning 62.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Blue Jays were favored on the moneyline in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Brewers have come away with 13 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have been listed as an underdog of +165 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Owen Miller 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+250) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Victor Caratini 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st Win NL Central -120 - 1st

