Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will look to get the better of Freddy Peralta, the Milwaukee Brewers' named starter, on Thursday at 1:07 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 1:07 PM ET

1:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 65 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Milwaukee ranks 26th in the majors with a .380 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.

Milwaukee has scored 220 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Brewers have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Brewers rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee has an eight K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.13 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of 1.295 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Peralta (5-4) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in 2 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Peralta has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Giants L 15-1 Home Freddy Peralta Alex Wood 5/27/2023 Giants L 3-1 Home Corbin Burnes Logan Webb 5/28/2023 Giants W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/30/2023 Blue Jays L 7-2 Away Adrian Houser Yusei Kikuchi 5/31/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Away Julio Teheran Alek Manoah 6/1/2023 Blue Jays - Away Freddy Peralta Kevin Gausman 6/2/2023 Reds - Away Corbin Burnes Brandon Williamson 6/3/2023 Reds - Away Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 6/4/2023 Reds - Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 6/5/2023 Reds - Away Julio Teheran Luke Weaver 6/6/2023 Orioles - Home Freddy Peralta Kyle Gibson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.