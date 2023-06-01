How to Watch the Brewers vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will look to get the better of Freddy Peralta, the Milwaukee Brewers' named starter, on Thursday at 1:07 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 1:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers have hit 65 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
- Milwaukee ranks 26th in the majors with a .380 team slugging percentage.
- The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.
- Milwaukee has scored 220 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).
- The Brewers rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Milwaukee has an eight K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.13 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a combined WHIP of 1.295 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Peralta (5-4) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in 2 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- Peralta has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/26/2023
|Giants
|L 15-1
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Alex Wood
|5/27/2023
|Giants
|L 3-1
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Logan Webb
|5/28/2023
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Alex Cobb
|5/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-2
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/31/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Alek Manoah
|6/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Kevin Gausman
|6/2/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Brandon Williamson
|6/3/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/4/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ben Lively
|6/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Luke Weaver
|6/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Kyle Gibson
