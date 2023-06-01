Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will hit the field on Thursday at Rogers Centre against Kevin Gausman, who is expected to start for the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 1:07 PM ET.

The Brewers are +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Blue Jays (-200). The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 1:07 PM ET

1:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -200 +165 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Brewers and their foes are 4-5-1 in their last 10 contests.

The Brewers have put together a 2-4-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in six of those games).

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been victorious in 13, or 50%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has played as an underdog of +165 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 24 of its 55 games with a total this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 2-4-0 in six games with a line this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-12 13-14 13-10 16-16 21-15 8-11

