Victor Caratini returns to action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue JaysMay 31 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last action (on May 31 against the Giants) he went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini has two home runs and seven walks while hitting .226.

Caratini has recorded a hit in nine of 18 games this season (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (16.7%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season, Caratini has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 18 games so far this year.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .235 AVG .348 .435 OBP .400 .588 SLG .348 2 XBH 0 2 HR 0 4 RBI 2 3/6 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 8 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings