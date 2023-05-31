Tyrone Taylor Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Blue Jays - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Tyrone Taylor (.152 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .167 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 10 of 22 games this year (45.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Taylor has driven in a run in four games this season (18.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in four games this year (18.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.273
|AVG
|.167
|.273
|OBP
|.158
|.273
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|1/0
|K/BB
|2/0
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 73 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Manoah makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.53 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed three innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.53, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .274 batting average against him.
