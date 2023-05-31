Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Blue Jays - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Owen Miller -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on May 31 at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is hitting .328 with nine doubles, four home runs and six walks.
- Miller has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Miller has driven in a run in 11 games this season (29.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 40.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.241
|AVG
|.345
|.313
|OBP
|.333
|.276
|SLG
|.414
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|4/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (88.2%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (29.4%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (23.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 73 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Manoah gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.53 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 5.53 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .274 to opposing batters.
