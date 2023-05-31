Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Blue Jays - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Brian Anderson (.545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .242 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in 30 of 52 games this season (57.7%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (19.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 52), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 17 games this season (32.7%), including eight games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.242
|AVG
|.234
|.329
|OBP
|.311
|.532
|SLG
|.297
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|6
|24/7
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (52.0%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (12.0%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.95 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (73 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Manoah (1-5) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.53 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed three innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.53, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .274 against him.
