On Wednesday, Brian Anderson (.545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Read More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .242 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks.

Anderson has gotten a hit in 30 of 52 games this season (57.7%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (19.2%).

He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 52), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Anderson has driven in a run in 17 games this season (32.7%), including eight games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .242 AVG .234 .329 OBP .311 .532 SLG .297 8 XBH 3 5 HR 0 14 RBI 6 24/7 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 25 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (52.0%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.0%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

