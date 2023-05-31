You can wager on player prop bet odds for Bo Bichette, Christian Yelich and other players on the Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers heading into their matchup at 7:07 PM ET on Wednesday at Rogers Centre.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has seven doubles, seven home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI (47 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.

He has a .251/.343/.401 slash line on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 28 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has put up 39 hits with four doubles, 12 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.

He has a slash line of .250/.339/.506 so far this season.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros May. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Alek Manoah Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Manoah Stats

Alek Manoah (1-5) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 12th start of the season.

He has two quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Manoah has made five starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.

Manoah Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays May. 25 3.0 3 5 4 6 5 vs. Orioles May. 20 5.2 6 2 2 5 1 vs. Yankees May. 15 4.0 6 5 5 3 7 at Phillies May. 9 4.2 4 3 3 1 4 at Red Sox May. 3 5.0 8 5 2 3 1

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 78 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .331/.368/.525 slash line on the year.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 30 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Twins May. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins May. 27 3-for-5 1 1 4 8 0 at Twins May. 26 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rays May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has collected 60 hits with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .291/.355/.466 so far this season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 30 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Twins May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

