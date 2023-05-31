On Wednesday, May 31, Bo Bichette's Toronto Blue Jays (29-26) host Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (28-26) at Rogers Centre. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Brewers (+140). The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Alek Manoah - TOR (1-5, 5.53 ERA) vs Julio Teheran - MIL (0-1, 1.80 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Brewers versus Blue Jays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Brewers (+140) in this matchup, means that you think the Brewers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Rowdy Tellez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have been favored 35 times and won 20, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have a 10-5 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays have a 3-2 record over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have come away with 12 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have a mark of 2-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) William Contreras 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Owen Miller 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+175) Darin Ruf 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Brewers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st Win NL Central -125 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.