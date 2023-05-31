Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers at Rogers Centre in the second of a three-game series, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Blue Jays as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers +155 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run total has been listed in this game.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Time: 7:07 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -190 +155 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 3-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Brewers and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their previous 10 games.

The Brewers' ATS record is 2-4-0 over their previous 10 contests (six of those games had runlines set by bookmakers).

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have come away with 12 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has played as an underdog of +155 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Milwaukee have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 24 of 54 chances this season.

The Brewers are 2-4-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-12 12-14 13-10 15-16 20-15 8-11

