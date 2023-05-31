Abraham Toro -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on May 31 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Blue Jays.

Abraham Toro Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Abraham Toro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Abraham Toro At The Plate (2022)

  • Toro-Hernandez hit .185 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Toro-Hernandez had a hit in 46 of 104 games last season, with multiple hits in 14 of those games.
  • He went yard in 9.6% of his games in 2022 (10 of 104), including 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Toro-Hernandez drove in a run in 24.0% of his 104 games last season, with more than one RBI in 7.7% of those contests (eight). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In 32 of 104 games last year (30.8%) he touched home plate, and in four of those games (3.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Abraham Toro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
47 GP 55
.195 AVG .177
.241 OBP .237
.336 SLG .314
11 XBH 13
5 HR 5
20 RBI 15
38/9 K/BB 27/13
0 SB 1
Home Away
47 GP 57
20 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (45.6%)
9 (19.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (8.8%)
12 (25.5%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (35.1%)
5 (10.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.8%)
13 (27.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (21.1%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (20th in the league).
  • Manoah gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.53 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander went three innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.53, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .274 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.