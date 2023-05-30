The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Giants.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .250 with eight doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.

Contreras has had a hit in 27 of 40 games this season (67.5%), including multiple hits seven times (17.5%).

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has an RBI in 10 of 40 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 16 times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .275 AVG .278 .351 OBP .361 .471 SLG .389 6 XBH 4 2 HR 1 5 RBI 6 10/6 K/BB 12/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 20 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings