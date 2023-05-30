Tyrone Taylor Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Blue Jays - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Tyrone Taylor, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .171 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
- This season, Taylor has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 21 games (47.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 21 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored in four games this season (19.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.273
|AVG
|.167
|.273
|OBP
|.158
|.273
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|1/0
|K/BB
|2/0
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.56 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 4.56 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .279 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.