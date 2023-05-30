The Milwaukee Brewers and Tyrone Taylor, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .171 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.

This season, Taylor has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 21 games (47.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 21 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored in four games this season (19.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 .273 AVG .167 .273 OBP .158 .273 SLG .333 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 1/0 K/BB 2/0 2 SB 1 Home Away 10 GP 11 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings