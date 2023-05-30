The Atlanta Dream (1-2) square off against the Chicago Sky (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Twitter, The U, BSSE, and MARQ.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sky vs. Dream matchup.

Sky vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Twitter, The U, BSSE, and MARQ
  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Sky vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dream Moneyline Sky Moneyline
DraftKings Dream (-2) 161.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Dream (-2.5) 161.5 -140 +105 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Dream (-2.5) 161.5 -150 +115 Bet on this game with Tipico

Sky vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Dream compiled an 11-14-0 ATS record last year.
  • The Sky compiled an 18-14-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Dream and their opponents combined to go over the point total 12 out of 25 times last season.
  • The Sky and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 32 times last year.

