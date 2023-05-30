The Atlanta Dream (1-2) square off against the Chicago Sky (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Twitter, The U, BSSE, and MARQ.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sky vs. Dream matchup.

Sky vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter, The U, BSSE, and MARQ

Twitter, The U, BSSE, and MARQ Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Sky vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Dream compiled an 11-14-0 ATS record last year.

The Sky compiled an 18-14-0 record against the spread last season.

The Dream and their opponents combined to go over the point total 12 out of 25 times last season.

The Sky and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 32 times last year.

