After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Darin Ruf and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Yusei Kikuchi) at 7:07 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Darin Ruf At The Plate

  • Ruf is batting .256 with three doubles and seven walks.
  • In nine of 18 games this season (50.0%), Ruf has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 18 games this season.
  • Ruf has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in three games this season (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
.333 AVG .182
.385 OBP .357
.417 SLG .273
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 1
4/1 K/BB 5/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
8 GP 10
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kikuchi makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.56 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.56, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .279 against him.
