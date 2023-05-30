Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Blue Jays - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Brian Anderson (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks while hitting .244.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 51 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.6% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games this year, and 4% of his plate appearances.
- Anderson has an RBI in 17 of 51 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 39.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.242
|AVG
|.234
|.329
|OBP
|.311
|.532
|SLG
|.297
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|6
|24/7
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (12.5%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.56 ERA in 51 1/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up a 4.56 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .279 to his opponents.
