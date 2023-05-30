Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Blue Jays on May 30, 2023
Player prop betting options for Bo Bichette, Christian Yelich and others are available in the Toronto Blue Jays-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Rogers Centre on Tuesday, starting at 7:07 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SN1
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has recorded 47 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .254/.340/.405 on the year.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|May. 28
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 26
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Yusei Kikuchi Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Kikuchi Stats
- The Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (5-2) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Kikuchi has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.
Kikuchi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|May. 24
|5.0
|8
|5
|5
|5
|2
|vs. Orioles
|May. 19
|4.2
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|vs. Braves
|May. 14
|4.0
|9
|5
|4
|7
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 7
|6.1
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|at Red Sox
|May. 2
|4.1
|9
|5
|5
|2
|0
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 78 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 13 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .338/.376/.537 so far this season.
- Bichette will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .378 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|May. 27
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|8
|0
|at Twins
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Rays
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has recorded 57 hits with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .284/.350/.463 on the year.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|May. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
