Bo Bichette will lead the charge for the Toronto Blue Jays (28-26) on Tuesday, May 30, when they battle Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (28-25) at Rogers Centre at 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are listed as -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Brewers (+125). Toronto is a 1.5-run favorite (at +125 odds). The matchup's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi - TOR (5-2, 4.56 ERA) vs Adrian Houser - MIL (1-0, 2.25 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Brewers and Blue Jays matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Brewers (+125), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Brewers are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Rowdy Tellez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 19, or 55.9%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have gone 11-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (55% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays were favored on the moneyline for five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (50%) in those games.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 4-5 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Owen Miller 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+155) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Michael Brosseau 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Brewers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st Win NL Central -120 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.