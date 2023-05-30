Tuesday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays (28-26) and the Milwaukee Brewers (28-25) at Rogers Centre is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Blue Jays taking home the win. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on May 30.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Yusei Kikuchi (5-2, 4.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Adrian Houser (1-0, 2.25 ERA).

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

SNET

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Brewers have a 2-3-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in five of those games).

The Brewers have been victorious in 12, or 50%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a mark of 4-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 25 offense in the majors, scoring 4.0 runs per game (214 total runs).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.14 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Brewers Schedule