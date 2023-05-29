The Chicago White Sox (22-33) have dropped two straight games as they prepare to play the Los Angeles Angels (28-26), who have dropped three in a row. Monday's matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field begins at 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox will give the nod to Michael Kopech (3-4) versus the Angels and Griffin Canning (3-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

White Sox vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kopech - CHW (3-4, 4.24 ERA) vs Canning - LAA (3-2, 4.95 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

The White Sox will send Kopech (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.24, a 2.07 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.221 in 10 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Kopech has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Griffin Canning

Canning makes the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.95 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.95, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .252 against him.

Canning is looking to record his second quality start of the season.

Canning will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.