On Sunday, May 28, 2023, the Chicago Sky (2-1) square off against the Dallas Wings (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on BSSWX and MARQ.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Wings matchup in this article.

Sky vs. Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSWX and MARQ
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sky Moneyline Wings Moneyline
DraftKings Sky (-2.5) 161.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Sky (-3.5) 161.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sky (-2.5) 161.5 -145 +110 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Sky vs. Wings Betting Trends

  • The Sky put together an 18-14-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Wings covered 17 times in 29 matchups with a spread last year.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Sky games.
  • The Wings and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 29 times last season.

