The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (batting .269 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, three walks and three RBI), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez leads Milwaukee with 39 hits and an OBP of .345 this season.

He ranks 84th in batting average, 60th in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Tellez enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .353 with one homer.

Tellez has picked up a hit in 32 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

In 23.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.

Tellez has had at least one RBI in 36.2% of his games this year (17 of 47), with two or more RBI six times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 games this season (36.2%), including three multi-run games (6.4%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .229 AVG .246 .296 OBP .333 .583 SLG .508 7 XBH 7 5 HR 5 11 RBI 12 10/5 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 25 18 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.0%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings