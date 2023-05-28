The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller and his .595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Owen Miller At The Plate

  • Miller is hitting .319 with nine doubles, four home runs and six walks.
  • Miller has had a hit in 26 of 35 games this season (74.3%), including multiple hits seven times (20.0%).
  • He has homered in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Miller has driven in a run in 10 games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 13 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
.241 AVG .345
.313 OBP .333
.276 SLG .414
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
2 RBI 3
4/3 K/BB 4/0
1 SB 2
Home Away
19 GP 16
12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (87.5%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%)
8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cobb (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.17 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.17), 48th in WHIP (1.310), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
