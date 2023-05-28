The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller and his .595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is hitting .319 with nine doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Miller has had a hit in 26 of 35 games this season (74.3%), including multiple hits seven times (20.0%).

He has homered in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Miller has driven in a run in 10 games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 13 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .241 AVG .345 .313 OBP .333 .276 SLG .414 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 4/3 K/BB 4/0 1 SB 2 Home Away 19 GP 16 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (87.5%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings