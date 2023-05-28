Michael Brosseau Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Michael Brosseau (.174 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Michael Brosseau At The Plate
- Brosseau is hitting .227 with two doubles, four home runs and four walks.
- In 13 of 24 games this year (54.2%), Brosseau has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 24), and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Brosseau has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in four of 24 games so far this year.
Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|.241
|AVG
|.200
|.241
|OBP
|.310
|.345
|SLG
|.520
|1
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|6
|7/0
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
- The Giants rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 2.17 ERA ranks fourth, 1.310 WHIP ranks 48th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 43rd.
