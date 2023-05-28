The Milwaukee Brewers, including Jesse Winker (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is hitting .204 with three doubles and 15 walks.

Winker has picked up a hit in 43.6% of his 39 games this year, with multiple hits in 12.8% of those games.

He has not hit a home run in his 39 games this year.

In 20.5% of his games this season, Winker has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 games this year (28.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 .179 AVG .286 .333 OBP .381 .231 SLG .314 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 5 RBI 7 8/7 K/BB 11/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 17 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (23.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings