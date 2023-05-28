Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Jesse Winker (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is hitting .204 with three doubles and 15 walks.
- Winker has picked up a hit in 43.6% of his 39 games this year, with multiple hits in 12.8% of those games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 39 games this year.
- In 20.5% of his games this season, Winker has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (28.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|.179
|AVG
|.286
|.333
|OBP
|.381
|.231
|SLG
|.314
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|7
|8/7
|K/BB
|11/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|17
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (23.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.09).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Cobb (4-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 35-year-old's 2.17 ERA ranks fourth, 1.310 WHIP ranks 48th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
