Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Sunday, Brian Anderson (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and six RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .244 with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 29 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- In six games this year, he has hit a home run (12.0%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 32.0% of his games this season, Anderson has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (14.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 20 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.242
|AVG
|.234
|.329
|OBP
|.311
|.532
|SLG
|.297
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|6
|24/7
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (12.5%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.09 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.17), 48th in WHIP (1.310), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1) among pitchers who qualify.
