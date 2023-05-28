Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Giants on May 28, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Christian Yelich and others when the San Francisco Giants visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 46 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .251/.332/.404 on the season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 26
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Tellez Stats
- Rowdy Tellez has 39 hits with four doubles, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 26 RBI.
- He's slashing .258/.345/.523 on the year.
- Tellez heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .269 with two home runs, three walks and three RBI.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Giants
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Astros
|May. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Astros
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Astros
|May. 22
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Alex Cobb Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Cobb Stats
- Alex Cobb (4-1) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 11th start of the season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- In 10 starts, Cobb has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.
- The 35-year-old's 2.17 ERA ranks fourth, 1.310 WHIP ranks 48th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Cobb Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Twins
|May. 23
|7.0
|6
|3
|3
|8
|1
|vs. Phillies
|May. 16
|3.1
|5
|2
|2
|3
|5
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 11
|7.1
|7
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. Brewers
|May. 6
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|2
|at Padres
|Apr. 30
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|7
|0
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has 40 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 16 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .265/.413/.444 so far this year.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 26
|0-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 25
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Twins
|May. 24
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|May. 23
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
