How to Watch the Brewers vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants square off against Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at American Family Field.
Brewers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 62 home runs.
- Milwaukee ranks 24th in the majors with a .384 team slugging percentage.
- The Brewers' .232 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- Milwaukee has scored 207 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.
- Milwaukee strikes out 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.
- Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.13 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Brewers rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.297 WHIP this season.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Colin Rea (1-3) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed four hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Tuesday.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Rea has six starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 4.5 innings per outing.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Astros
|W 6-0
|Home
|Colin Rea
|J.P. France
|5/24/2023
|Astros
|W 4-0
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Brandon Bielak
|5/25/2023
|Giants
|L 5-0
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Scott Alexander
|5/26/2023
|Giants
|L 15-1
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Alex Wood
|5/27/2023
|Giants
|L 3-1
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Logan Webb
|5/28/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Alex Cobb
|5/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/31/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|-
|Alek Manoah
|6/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Kevin Gausman
|6/2/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Brandon Williamson
|6/3/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Graham Ashcraft
