Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants square off against Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023

2:10 PM ET

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 62 home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 24th in the majors with a .384 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers' .232 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Milwaukee has scored 207 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Brewers are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee strikes out 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.13 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.297 WHIP this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Colin Rea (1-3) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander allowed four hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Rea has six starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 4.5 innings per outing.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Astros W 6-0 Home Colin Rea J.P. France 5/24/2023 Astros W 4-0 Home Adrian Houser Brandon Bielak 5/25/2023 Giants L 5-0 Home Julio Teheran Scott Alexander 5/26/2023 Giants L 15-1 Home Freddy Peralta Alex Wood 5/27/2023 Giants L 3-1 Home Corbin Burnes Logan Webb 5/28/2023 Giants - Home Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away Adrian Houser Yusei Kikuchi 5/31/2023 Blue Jays - Away - Alek Manoah 6/1/2023 Blue Jays - Away Freddy Peralta Kevin Gausman 6/2/2023 Reds - Away Corbin Burnes Brandon Williamson 6/3/2023 Reds - Away Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft

