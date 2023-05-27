William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is batting .243 with eight doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.
  • Contreras has had a hit in 26 of 39 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits six times (15.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 39), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Contreras has an RBI in nine of 39 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
  • He has scored in 15 games this season (38.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 15
.275 AVG .278
.351 OBP .361
.471 SLG .389
6 XBH 4
2 HR 1
5 RBI 6
10/6 K/BB 12/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 20
12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 28th, 1.123 WHIP ranks 26th, and 9 K/9 ranks 30th.
