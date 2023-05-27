Tyrone Taylor Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyrone Taylor -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has three doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .194.
- In 10 of 19 games this season (52.6%), Taylor has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 19 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in four of 19 games so far this year.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.273
|AVG
|.167
|.273
|OBP
|.158
|.273
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|1/0
|K/BB
|2/0
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 28th, 1.123 WHIP ranks 26th, and 9 K/9 ranks 30th.
