On Saturday, Rowdy Tellez (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

  • Tellez leads Milwaukee with 38 hits and an OBP of .347 this season.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 81st in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
  • Tellez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with two homers during his last games.
  • Tellez has had a hit in 31 of 46 games this season (67.4%), including multiple hits seven times (15.2%).
  • In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (23.9%, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate).
  • Tellez has picked up an RBI in 37.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 17 of 46 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
.229 AVG .246
.296 OBP .333
.583 SLG .508
7 XBH 7
5 HR 5
11 RBI 12
10/5 K/BB 22/9
0 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 25
17 (81.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%)
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.0%)
10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Webb (3-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.32), 26th in WHIP (1.123), and 30th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.