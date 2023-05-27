The Charles Schwab Challenge is entering the final round, and Kevin Streelman is currently in sixth with a score of -5.

Looking to wager on Kevin Streelman at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kevin Streelman Insights

Streelman has finished under par 11 times and posted 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 17 rounds.

Over his last 17 rounds, Streelman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Streelman has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five appearances, and as high as the top 10 in one.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Streelman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 38 -5 275 0 17 1 2 $1.2M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In Streelman's past 11 appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 three times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 35th.

Streelman has six made cuts in his past 11 appearances at this tournament.

Streelman finished sixth when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 listed at 7,209 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Streelman will take to the 7,209-yard course this week at Colonial Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,272 yards during the past year.

Streelman's Last Time Out

Streelman was in the 78th percentile on par 3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 87th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.05).

Streelman shot better than only 29% of the field at the Wells Fargo Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.57.

Streelman fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Streelman had less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.2).

Streelman's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were more than the field average of 5.0.

At that last outing, Streelman's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 6.9).

Streelman ended the Wells Fargo Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0), with three on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Streelman finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Streelman Odds to Win: +7500 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Streelman's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.