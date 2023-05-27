On Saturday, Jesse Winker (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jesse Winker At The Plate

  • Winker has three doubles and 15 walks while hitting .212.
  • In 44.7% of his 38 games this season, Winker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 38 games this year.
  • Winker has driven in a run in eight games this year (21.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 11 of 38 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
.179 AVG .286
.333 OBP .381
.231 SLG .314
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
5 RBI 7
8/7 K/BB 11/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 17
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (23.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Webb (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.32 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.32), 26th in WHIP (1.123), and 30th in K/9 (9).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.