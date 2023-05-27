Christian Yelich -- hitting .265 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .413, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.
  • Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (30 of 48), with multiple hits 13 times (27.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Yelich has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (33.3%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (14.6%).
  • In 47.9% of his games this year (23 of 48), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (22.9%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 19
.220 AVG .253
.333 OBP .314
.288 SLG .405
2 XBH 6
1 HR 3
8 RBI 8
16/8 K/BB 21/7
3 SB 4
25 GP 23
16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%)
13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Giants are sending Webb (3-5) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 28th, 1.123 WHIP ranks 26th, and 9 K/9 ranks 30th.
