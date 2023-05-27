Byeong-Hun An will play in the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club, behind held from May 25-28.

Looking to place a bet on An at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Byeong-Hun An Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, An has finished below par on 11 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day twice in his last 14 rounds.

An has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five tournaments, An has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.

He has made the cut in four of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, An finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 31 -6 265 0 16 1 3 $1.5M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

An has one top-10 finish in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 46th.

In his most recent four attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

An last competed at this event in 2023 and finished seventh.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year, while Colonial Country Club is set for 7,209 yards.

The average course An has played in the past year (7,285 yards) is 76 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,209).

An's Last Time Out

An was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 76th percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 76th percentile on par 4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 3.86 strokes on those 44 holes.

An shot better than 85% of the competitors at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

An fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other participants averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, An did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.8).

An's 10 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the tournament average (6.8).

At that most recent competition, An's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.5).

An ended the AT&T Byron Nelson registering a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but An finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

An Odds to Win: +4500

All statistics in this article reflect An's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

