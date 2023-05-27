Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brian Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .531 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .238 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.
- In 57.1% of his games this season (28 of 49), Anderson has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (18.4%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (12.2%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Anderson has an RBI in 16 of 49 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this year (40.8%), including four games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.242
|AVG
|.234
|.329
|OBP
|.311
|.532
|SLG
|.297
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|6
|24/7
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (12.5%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.32), 26th in WHIP (1.123), and 30th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
