Brian Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .531 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .238 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.

In 57.1% of his games this season (28 of 49), Anderson has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (18.4%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (12.2%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Anderson has an RBI in 16 of 49 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 20 times this year (40.8%), including four games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .242 AVG .234 .329 OBP .311 .532 SLG .297 8 XBH 3 5 HR 0 14 RBI 6 24/7 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 24 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.5%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings