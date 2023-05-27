How to Watch the Brewers vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will meet Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at American Family Field, at 4:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 12th in MLB play with 62 total home runs.
- Milwaukee's .386 slugging percentage is 23rd in baseball.
- The Brewers have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).
- Milwaukee is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging four runs per game (206 total).
- The Brewers rank 24th in MLB with a .308 on-base percentage.
- The Brewers strike out 9.2 times per game, the fifth-worst mark in MLB.
- Milwaukee's pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Milwaukee has the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Brewers have the 15th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.303).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Corbin Burnes (4-4) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Burnes has recorded five quality starts this season.
- Burnes will look to build on a nine-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per outing).
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/22/2023
|Astros
|L 12-2
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Cristian Javier
|5/23/2023
|Astros
|W 6-0
|Home
|Colin Rea
|J.P. France
|5/24/2023
|Astros
|W 4-0
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Brandon Bielak
|5/25/2023
|Giants
|L 5-0
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Scott Alexander
|5/26/2023
|Giants
|L 15-1
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Alex Wood
|5/27/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Logan Webb
|5/28/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Alex Cobb
|5/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/31/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|-
|Alek Manoah
|6/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Kevin Gausman
|6/2/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Brandon Williamson
