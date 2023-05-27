On Saturday, Anna Blinkova (No. 66 in the world) takes on Elina Svitolina in the final of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

Svitolina is favored to win the tournament championship against Blinkova, with -140 odds against the the underdog's +115.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Anna Blinkova vs. Elina Svitolina Match Information

Tournament: The Internationaux de Strasbourg

The Internationaux de Strasbourg Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, May 27

Saturday, May 27 Venue: Tennis Club de Strasbourg

Tennis Club de Strasbourg Location: Strasbourg, France

Strasbourg, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Anna Blinkova vs. Elina Svitolina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elina Svitolina has a 58.3% chance to win.

Anna Blinkova Elina Svitolina +115 Odds to Win Match -140 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 48.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Anna Blinkova vs. Elina Svitolina Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Friday, Blinkova defeated Lauren Davis 6-2, 6-2.

Svitolina defeated Clara Burel 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the semifinals on Friday.

Blinkova has played 21.3 games per match in her 48 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On clay, Blinkova has played 12 matches over the past year, totaling 20.2 games per match while winning 49.6% of games.

In her seven matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Svitolina is averaging 20.7 games per match while winning 49.0% of those games.

Svitolina has averaged 20.7 games per match and 10.4 games per set in seven matches on clay courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Blinkova and Svitolina have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.