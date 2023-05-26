On Friday, May 26, 2023, the Washington Mystics (1-2) face the Chicago Sky (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Mystics matchup.

Sky vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Mystics covered 16 times in 26 chances against the spread last season.

The Sky won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Mystics games hit the over 10 out of 26 times last season.

In Sky games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.