Rowdy Tellez and his .448 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (101 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants and Alex Wood on May 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez leads Milwaukee in OBP (.347) and total hits (38) this season.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.

Tellez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Tellez has picked up a hit in 67.4% of his 46 games this season, with multiple hits in 15.2% of them.

He has hit a home run in 23.9% of his games in 2023, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.

Tellez has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (37.0%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (13.0%).

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (37.0%), including three games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .229 AVG .246 .296 OBP .333 .583 SLG .508 7 XBH 7 5 HR 5 11 RBI 12 10/5 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 25 17 (81.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.0%) 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings