Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Rowdy Tellez and his .448 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (101 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants and Alex Wood on May 26 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Discover More About This Game
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez leads Milwaukee in OBP (.347) and total hits (38) this season.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
- Tellez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Tellez has picked up a hit in 67.4% of his 46 games this season, with multiple hits in 15.2% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 23.9% of his games in 2023, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Tellez has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (37.0%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (13.0%).
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (37.0%), including three games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.229
|AVG
|.246
|.296
|OBP
|.333
|.583
|SLG
|.508
|7
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|12
|10/5
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|25
|17 (81.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (56.0%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.0%)
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (28.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.21).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Giants are sending Wood (0-0) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
