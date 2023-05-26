The Milwaukee Brewers, including Darin Ruf (batting .273 in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and an RBI), take on starter Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Darin Ruf? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Darin Ruf At The Plate

  • Ruf is hitting .270 with three doubles and five walks.
  • In eight of 16 games this year (50.0%), Ruf has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 16 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Ruf has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
.333 AVG .182
.385 OBP .357
.417 SLG .273
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 1
4/1 K/BB 5/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
6 GP 10
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.21).
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wood (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.05 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has a 4.05 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.