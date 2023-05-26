The Milwaukee Brewers, including Darin Ruf (batting .273 in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and an RBI), take on starter Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Darin Ruf At The Plate

Ruf is hitting .270 with three doubles and five walks.

In eight of 16 games this year (50.0%), Ruf has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 16 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Ruf has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .333 AVG .182 .385 OBP .357 .417 SLG .273 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 6 GP 10 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

