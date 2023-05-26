The Milwaukee Brewers (27-23) host the San Francisco Giants (25-25) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

The Brewers will look to Freddy Peralta (5-3) against the Giants and Alex Wood.

Brewers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (5-3, 3.81 ERA) vs Wood - SF (0-0, 4.05 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

The Brewers' Peralta (5-3) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.81 ERA this season with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.8 walks per nine across nine games.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Wood

Wood (0-0 with a 4.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Over six games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.05 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing batters.

Wood has yet to register a quality start so far this season.

Wood has yet to pitch five or more innings in any of his five starts (he's averaging 3 2/3 innings per appearance).

