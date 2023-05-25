On Thursday, William Contreras (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Scott Alexander. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Astros.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .248 with eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

Contreras has had a hit in 26 of 38 games this year (68.4%), including multiple hits six times (15.8%).

In 10.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.7% of his games this year, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5%.

He has scored in 15 games this season (39.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .275 AVG .278 .351 OBP .361 .471 SLG .389 6 XBH 4 2 HR 1 5 RBI 6 10/6 K/BB 12/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 20 12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings