Owen Miller -- with a slugging percentage of .737 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the hill, on May 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  Stadium: American Family Field
  • Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

  • Miller is batting .346 with nine doubles, four home runs and four walks.
  • Miller has picked up a hit in 26 of 32 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 32), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 10 games this year, Miller has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 13 of 32 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
.241 AVG .345
.313 OBP .333
.276 SLG .414
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
2 RBI 3
4/3 K/BB 4/0
1 SB 2
Home Away
16 GP 16
12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (87.5%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Alexander will take the mound to start for the Giants, his first of the season.
  • The 33-year-old lefty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 21 appearances so far.
  • Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .209 against him this season. He has a 4.42 ERA and 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his 21 games.
