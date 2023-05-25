The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are battling in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while giving up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

These two teams rack up a combined 227.4 points per game, 12.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams average 221.2 combined points per game, 6.2 more points than this contest's total.

Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.

Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 30.5 -125 30.1 Jaylen Brown 22.5 -115 26.6 Marcus Smart 12.5 -115 11.5 Derrick White 12.5 -105 12.4 Malcolm Brogdon 9.5 -115 14.9

Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Celtics +450 +210 Heat +390 -255

