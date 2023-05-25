Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Thursday, Brian Anderson (.548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Scott Alexander. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Astros.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks while hitting .242.
- In 57.4% of his 47 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- In 12.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Anderson has had an RBI in 16 games this year (34.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (14.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.242
|AVG
|.234
|.329
|OBP
|.311
|.532
|SLG
|.297
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|6
|24/7
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (12.5%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Alexander takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Giants.
- The 33-year-old southpaw has pitched in relief 21 times this season.
- In 21 appearances this season, he has a 4.42 ERA and 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .209 against him.
