The San Francisco Giants visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Thairo Estrada, Christian Yelich and others in this matchup.

Brewers vs. Giants Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has recorded 45 hits with six doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a .259/.338/.414 slash line so far this year.

Yelich has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros May. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 at Rays May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has four doubles, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 26 RBI (37 total hits).

He's slashing .257/.347/.535 on the season.

Tellez has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros May. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros May. 22 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 at Rays May. 21 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 at Rays May. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs, nine walks and 17 RBI (58 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .309/.353/.479 on the season.

Estrada hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .279 with five doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Twins May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Marlins May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has put up 36 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .265/.425/.463 so far this season.

Wade takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with three walks.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins May. 23 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 21 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

