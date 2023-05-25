Thursday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (27-22) and the San Francisco Giants (24-25) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Brewers securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:40 PM on May 25.

Scott Alexander (4-0) will start for the Giants in this matchup. The Brewers, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Brewers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Brewers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 3-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Brewers have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (50%) in those games.

This season, Milwaukee has been victorious 10 times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (205 total), Milwaukee is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball.

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.01 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Schedule