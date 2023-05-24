On Wednesday, Willy Adames (.171 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 120 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .203 with five doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Adames has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 48 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.7% of them.

Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (16.7%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (31.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (10.4%).

He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year (17 of 48), with two or more runs four times (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .270 AVG .194 .347 OBP .302 .492 SLG .347 6 XBH 5 4 HR 3 11 RBI 12 17/8 K/BB 19/11 0 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 25 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings