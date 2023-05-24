On Wednesday, Willy Adames (.171 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 120 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames is batting .203 with five doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.
  • Adames has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 48 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.7% of them.
  • Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (16.7%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Adames has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (31.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (10.4%).
  • He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year (17 of 48), with two or more runs four times (8.3%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 19
.270 AVG .194
.347 OBP .302
.492 SLG .347
6 XBH 5
4 HR 3
11 RBI 12
17/8 K/BB 19/11
0 SB 2
Home Away
23 GP 25
12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.23).
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (49 total, one per game).
  • Bielak makes the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 2.89 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .329 to opposing hitters.
