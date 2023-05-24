William Contreras -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is batting .252 with eight doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 26 of 37 games this year (70.3%) Contreras has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (16.2%).
  • He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Contreras has had an RBI in nine games this year (24.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (10.8%).
  • He has scored in 15 games this season (40.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 15
.275 AVG .278
.351 OBP .361
.471 SLG .389
6 XBH 4
2 HR 1
5 RBI 6
10/6 K/BB 12/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 20
12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.23).
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 49 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Bielak (1-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.89 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .329 to his opponents.
